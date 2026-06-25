Jack White announces in-store listening parties for upcoming 'Frozen Charlotte' album

Jack White has announced a series of in-store listening parties for his upcoming album, Frozen Charlotte.

Record stores throughout the U.S. and around the globe, including the Third Man Records locations in Nashville, Detroit and London, will host Frozen Charlotte playbacks beginning July 8.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to pick up Frozen Charlotte-themed party favors, while supplies last, and enter to win a signed copy of the record.

For the full list of participating locations, visit the Third Man Records Instagram.

Frozen Charlotte, the follow-up to 2024's No Name, is due out July 10. It includes the singles "Derecho Demonico," "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Dollar Bill."

White will launch a U.S. tour on the Frozen Charlotte release day in Washington, D.C.

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