Jack Johnson announces 2026 Surfilmusic tour

Jack Johnson performs live on stage during a concert at the Zitadelle Spandau on July 25, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Jana Legler/Redferns)

Jack Johnson has announced a 2026 U.S. tour.

The outing, dubbed the Surfilmusic tour, kicks off June 19 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and wraps up Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. It takes its name from the upcoming documentary Surfilmusic, which "celebrates the lifelong friendships and ocean-driven community that shaped Johnson's path."

Presales begin Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JackJohnsonMusic.com.

Along with the tour announcement, Johnson has released a new song called "Hold on to the Light" in collaboration with Hermanos Gutiérrez, who will be opening select dates on the Surfilmusic tour.

