Jack Antonoff reveals track list for ﻿'The New Look'﻿ soundtrack

The Ally Coalition Presents The 9th Annual Talent Show Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalit)

n November, it was announced that Jack Antonoff would be producing the soundtrack for The New Look, an upcoming Apple TV+ series. Now, the track list for the album has been revealed.

Among the artists included are Florence + the Machine, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, beabadoobee and Antonoff's band Bleachers.

As previously reported, the soundtrack features modern artists covering "popular early to mid-20th century songs." For example, Florence recorded a rendition of the song "White Cliffs of Dover," while The 1975 put a spin on "Now Is the Hour."

"Loved every minute of re-making these war time songs with some of my favorite artist[s]," Antonoff says.

The album will be released on April 3; the first track is due out January 31.

The New Look, which chronicles the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior amid the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II, premieres February 14.

Meanwhile, Bleachers is set to release a new, self-titled album on March 8. That same day, controversial rapper Kanye West is set to put out an installment of his multipart Vultures project.

In a social media post reacting to that bit of news, Antonoff writes, "kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b****."

"White Cliffs of Dover" -- Florence and the Machine

"Now Is the Hour" -- The 1975

"Blue Skies" -- Lana Del Rey

"What a Difference a Day Makes" -- Perfume Genius

"La Vie en Rose" -- Nick Cave

"It's Only a Paper Moon" -- beabadoobee

"I Wished on the Moon" -- Joy Oladokun

"You Always Hurt the One You Love" -- Bartees Strange

"I Cover the Waterfront" -- Sam Dew

"Almost Like Being in Love" -- Bleachers

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.