Jack Antonoff shaves his head in Bleachers' 'the van' video

Bleachers have premiered the video for "the van," a track off the band's upcoming album, everyone for ten minutes.

The clip begins with a shirtless Jack Antonoff standing in front of a mirror as he shaves his head. The rest of his band then comes into his home and they start jamming, leading a crowd of people to start dancing outside the building.

You can watch the video for "the van" on YouTube.

Everyone for ten minutes, the follow-up to 2024's Bleachers, is due out May 22. It also includes the single "you and forever" and the cut "dirty wedding dress."

Bleachers will launch a U.S. tour in June.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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