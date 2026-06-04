Jack Antonoff shares some ‘pre tour notes’ ahead of Bleachers Forever tour kickoff

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bleachers are set to kick off their Bleachers Forever tour on Friday in Chicago, and Jack Antonoff wants to make sure all his fans have a good time.

To ensure that happens, Antonoff has posted a list of "pre tour notes" on Instagram revealing some do's and don'ts for fans coming to the shows.

Addressed to “bleachers people,” Antonoff asks fans to “be kind to each other on this tour,” and then shares a list of things that are welcome at the shows, including photos, video, live recordings and homemade merch, along with “signs always yes, le duh.”

He also asks fans to let them know if they see any line cutting, or Ticketmaster scams via social media, at @bleachersmiracleticket.

“let our way rage on as it’s how a family that actually likes each other speaks,” the post reads, with Antonoff adding, “thank god for this tour starting we are honored and humbled but mostly ready to bring the last night on earth every night.”

Finally, he says, “lets [sic] have some f***** fun out there its [sic] time to kick the door in.”

In the caption to the post, Antonoff also gave fans a chance to have input in the shows, asking them to offer their set requests in the comments.

Bleachers are touring in support of their most recent album, everyone for ten minutes. A full list of dates can be found at bleachersmusic.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.