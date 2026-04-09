It's just one of those collabs: Mgk teases new song with Fred Durst at Australia show

Mgk on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.' (ABC/Jeff Neira)

Mgk gave the live debut to an unreleased collaboration with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst during a show in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday.

"I called up my friend Fred Durst, I said, 'Sir, drop something on this,'" mgk told the crowd, as seen in fan-shot footage. "What he dropped, the rest is history."

Mgk also teased the track in an Instagram Story, writing, "An unreleased song has no business going this hard."

"Coming this month...," he added.

Mgk's Australia tour supports his latest album, 2025's lost americana. He'll launch a U.S. tour in May.

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