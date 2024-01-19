It's getting serious: Green Day releases new album, 'Saviors'

Green Day's new album, Saviors, has arrived.

The 14th studio effort from the "American Idiot" trio — and their first since 2020's Father of All... — dropped Friday, January 19.

Green Day first announced Saviors in October following their headlining set at the When We Were Young festival. They described the record as "an invitation into Green Day's brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years."

"It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing," the group continued. "It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability."

The first single off Saviors, "The American Dream Is Killing Me," reached #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Follow-up tracks included "Dilemma," "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "One Eyed Bastard."

Green Day will support Saviors on a massive world tour. The U.S. leg, which will also feature The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on the bill, launches in July.

Along with songs from Saviors, Green Day will be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full on each night of the tour. Dookie is celebrating its 30th anniversary, while American Idiot is turning 20.

Here's the Saviors track list:

"The American Dream Is Killing Me"

"Look Ma, No Brains!"

"Bobby Sox"

"One Eyed Bastard"

"Dilemma"

"1981"

"Goodnight Adeline"

"Coma City"

"Corvette Summer"

"Suzie Chapstick"

"Strange Days Are Here to Stay"

"Living in the '20s"

"Father to a Son"

"Saviors"

"Fancy Sauce"

