It starts with one (slice): Linkin Park launching pizza pop-up shop in Milan

Members of Linkin Park perform live on stage for the Opening Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's ... Linkin Park?

The "In the End" rockers are launching a pizza pop-up shop in Milan ahead of their show in the Italian city on June 24. The shop will be open on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature limited-edition merch alongside a "special pizza menu."

Linkin Park is currently on tour in Europe supporting their 2024 album, From Zero, their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. The tour will return to the U.S. in July.

By the way, a pizza shop isn't the first food-related collaboration Linkin Park has cooked up on the From Zero tour. As previously reported, they also teamed up with the candy company Haribo to create Linkin Park-inspired gummy bears.

