Is Tame Impala working on Dua Lipa's next album?

All Points East 2022: Tame Impala Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Has Tame Impala found a new pop star collaborator?

After linking up with Lady Gaga on her single "Perfect Illusion," Kevin Parker is rumored to be working on Dua Lipa's much-anticipated new album.

In an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine, Lipa shares that the upcoming record, the follow-up to 2020's Future Nostalgia, will be more influenced by psychedelic music. When the interviewer asks her about whether she's working with Parker on the album, Lipa replies, "I don't know what you're talking about," and, as the article describes it, "looks away and laughs a little."

Whether or not Lipa and Parker are working together, the album is expected to arrive in 2024.

In addition to their potential collaboration, both Dua and Tame Impala have songs on the soundtrack to the Barbie movie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

