Is Linkin Park teasing a new song?

Just four months after the release of their comeback album, From Zero, it appears that Linkin Park is back in the studio.

At the very end of the latest episode of the band's LPTV YouTube series, we see a shot of Emily Armstrong in a Los Angeles recording booth and Mike Shinoda running a computer. After a brief instrumental intro, Armstrong sings the line, "Sometimes I feel like," before the video ends.

Naturally, fans in the comments are speculating that the snippet could be a preview of a new Linkin Park song.

From Zero, LP's first album with Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, dropped in November. It includes the singles "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown."

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero in April.

