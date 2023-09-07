Is Kim Kardashian quoting "All Star" with new photo? Smash Mouth thinks so

Is Kim Kardashian paying tribute to Smash Mouth?

In the caption of a new photo of her in a gold bikini, the reality superstar wrote, "All that glitters is gold," which happens to be a lyric from the Smash Mouth hit "All Star."

Smash Mouth, of course, has been in the news lately due to the death of ex-frontman Steve Harwell, who passed away Monday, September 4, at age 56.

Whether or not Kardashian meant to reference Harwell and his former band, Smash Mouth decided that she was and reposted her photo alongside the follow-up "All Star" lyric, "Only shooting stars."

