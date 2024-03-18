Iron Maynard: Mike Tyson trains at Tool frontman's martial arts studio for Jake Paul fight

If Mike Tyson knocks out Jake Paul, then Maynard James Keenan may deserve some credit.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world has chosen the Tool frontman's Verde Valley BJJ martial arts studio in Arizona to begin training for his upcoming fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"Honored to have @miketyson grace our small town academy, @verdevalleybjj," Keenan writes in an Instagram post. "His Training Camp for @jakepaul vs @miketyson began under our roof."

"Gonna be bragging about that for a bit," he adds. "Long after y'all are tired of hearing about it. Deal [with] it."

Keenan is known for being a martial arts enthusiast himself and recently earned his black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live July 20 on Netflix.

In addition to helping Iron Mike get prepared, Keenan has a busy touring schedule ahead of him. In April, he'll launch the Sessanta tour in honor of his 60th birthday, during which he'll be playing with his bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Primus will also be on the bill.

