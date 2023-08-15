Interpol announces headlining US shows

Interpol has announced a trio of headlining U.S. dates.

The shows take place October 27 in Anaheim, California, and December 13-14 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18.

For all ticket info, visit InterpolNYC.com.

Interpol is currently supporting The Smashing Pumpkins' The World Is a Vampire tour. They also just performed their 2002 debut album, Turn on the Bright Lights, in full at the Outside Lands festival.

The most recent Interpol record is 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe.

