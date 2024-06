Interpol has announced a trio of U.S. concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 sophomore album, Antics.

The shows take place Nov. 19 in Chicago, Nov. 21 in Austin and Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time and a presale is open now.

For all ticket info, visit InterpolNYC.com.

Interpol will also be playing Antics in full during their set at Bonnaroo on Friday.

