Interpol announces new album, ﻿'This Mirror Weighs a Ton'

Interpol has announced a new album called This Mirror Weighs a Ton.

The eighth studio effort from the "Evil" outfit is due out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe.

You can listen to two new songs off This Mirror Weighs a Ton, the title track and a cut called "See Out Loud," out now.

Interpol will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July.

Here's the track list for This Mirror Weighs a Ton:

"This Mirror Weighs a Ton"

"See Out Loud"

"Iron City"

"Wounded Soldier"

"Wings on Fire"

"Ever the Actor"

"So Rides the Reindeer"

"Darling Thoughts"

"Wake Up"

"Enemy"

"Bird and the Serpent"

"Sudden"

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