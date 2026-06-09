Interpol announces new album, ﻿'This Mirror Weighs a Ton'

Interpol has announced a new album called This Mirror Weighs a Ton.
The eighth studio effort from the "Evil" outfit is due out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe.
You can listen to two new songs off This Mirror Weighs a Ton, the title track and a cut called "See Out Loud," out now.
Interpol will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July.
Here's the track list for This Mirror Weighs a Ton:
"This Mirror Weighs a Ton"
"See Out Loud"
"Iron City"
"Wounded Soldier"
"Wings on Fire"
"Ever the Actor"
"So Rides the Reindeer"
"Darling Thoughts"
"Wake Up"
"Enemy"
"Bird and the Serpent"
"Sudden"
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