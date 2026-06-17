Independence season: Noah Kahan to perform on July Fourth special

Noah Kahan is set to perform on NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special.

The lineup also includes Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton, alongside a fireworks display from New York City.

"This year's broadcast will be especially meaningful as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of America and the 50th anniversary of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks," says NBC and Peacock executive Jen Neal in a statement. "This beloved live event creates a shared moment for viewers across the country while showcasing the powerful reach of both NBC and Peacock."

Following his Fourth of July performance, Kahan's tour will resume with four sold-out shows at Boston's Fenway Park.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will air Independence Day starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.