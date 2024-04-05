Incubus shares '﻿﻿Morning View XXIII'﻿ version of "Under My Umbrella"

Incubus has shared another preview of Morning View XXIII, the upcoming rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View.

The latest track is an updated take on "Under My Umbrella," which you can listen to now via digital outlets. Like the previously released XXIII versions of "Circles" and "Echo," the new "Under My Umbrella" is a bit longer than the original recording.

Morning View XXIII is due out May 10.

Incubus will be performing Morning View in full on a summer tour, kicking off in August.

