Incubus reveals title of next album

Incubus' next album officially has a title.

The ninth studio effort from the "Drive" rockers is called Something in the Water. Incubus revealed the news in an Instagram video showing the title superimposed on London's Tower Bridge to coincide with their performance in the English capital on Saturday.

The post doesn't include a release date, but teases that the record is "coming soon."

Something in the Water is the follow-up to 2017's 8. Since then, Incubus put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2024.

You can catch Incubus playing Morning View in full along with hits from throughout their discography on a U.S. tour launching in June.

