Incubus reveals title of next album

INCUBUS Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Incubus' next album officially has a title.

The ninth studio effort from the "Drive" rockers is called Something in the Water. Incubus revealed the news in an Instagram video showing the title superimposed on London's Tower Bridge to coincide with their performance in the English capital on Saturday.

The post doesn't include a release date, but teases that the record is "coming soon."

Something in the Water is the follow-up to 2017's 8. Since then, Incubus put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2024.

You can catch Incubus playing Morning View in full along with hits from throughout their discography on a U.S. tour launching in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!