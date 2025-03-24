Incubus plans to release new album in October

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

The new Incubus album is on the horizon.

Frontman Brandon Boyd tells Germany's FluxFM that the next full-length effort from the "Drive" rockers is finished, mastered and mixed.

"It's just ready to go," Boyd says. "We're working on the artwork for it."

Boyd adds that while he would "love to put it out tomorrow," the band will be sticking with a traditional album cycle.

"It's probably gonna come out in October," Boyd shares. "There will be a single that'll come out before October, probably in the next few months."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2023.

You can catch Incubus playing Morning View in full along with hits from throughout their discography on a U.S. tour launching in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!