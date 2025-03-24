Incubus plans to release new album in October

The new Incubus album is on the horizon.

Frontman Brandon Boyd tells Germany's FluxFM that the next full-length effort from the "Drive" rockers is finished, mastered and mixed.

"It's just ready to go," Boyd says. "We're working on the artwork for it."

Boyd adds that while he would "love to put it out tomorrow," the band will be sticking with a traditional album cycle.

"It's probably gonna come out in October," Boyd shares. "There will be a single that'll come out before October, probably in the next few months."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2023.

You can catch Incubus playing Morning View in full along with hits from throughout their discography on a U.S. tour launching in June.

