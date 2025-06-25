Incubus' 'Morning View' tour returns for one last go-round: 'It was such an enjoyable experience'

Incubus launches a U.S. tour Wednesday in Nashville, during which they'll be performing their 2001 album, Morning View, in full along with hits from throughout the band's career. The outing marks the second leg of the tour, following 2024's initial run.

"It was such an enjoyable experience that we decided to tack on a handful more shows," frontman Brandon Boyd tells ABC Audio. "This is gonna be the last run of the Morning View experience, I guess we'll call it."

"I'm so glad they didn't put that on the flyers: The Morning View Experience," he laughs. "That would be so dumb."

Boyd calls Morning View, which spawned singles including "Wish You Were Here" and "Nice to Know You," a "pivotal" album in Incubus' career.

"It seems like a bunch of people really enjoyed it, as well, enough that they wanna come back out 20-plus years later," Boyd says.

The 2024 tour was accompanied by a newly rerecorded version of Morning View, a project that turned out to be "actually more challenging" than Boyd originally thought.

"Which isn't a bad thing," he says. "I like puzzles, I like problem-solving, especially when it's sort of, like, creatively based or musically based problem-solving."

The rerecorded Morning View reflects how the album's songs have changed in the live setting since their original release, which Boyd feels will continue to happen as long as Incubus is playing shows.

"That's one of the fun things about music," Boyd says. "Yes, you could play it sort of verbatim every night over and over and over again, or you can allow it to be this thing that's kind of plastic and can move and change with you, even if it's subtly."

