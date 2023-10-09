Incubus jams with Lizzo during ﻿'Morning View'﻿ performance at Hollywood Bowl

Epic Records

By Josh Johnson

Incubus' concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 6, featured a full performance of their 2001 album Morning View as well an unannounced appearance by Lizzo.

The "About Damn Time" star joined Brandon Boyd and company onstage for a rendition of the Morning View closer "Aqueous Transmission," providing her signature flute to the track.

"Thank you [Lizzo] for joining us at the Bowl," Incubus writes in an Instagram post. "Was an honor to ... share the stage with you."

Lizzo, who's previously shared her love for rock bands including Radiohead and The Mars Volta, isn't the first guest artist to join Incubus live for "Aqueous Transmission." The group previously performed it alongside Solange in 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!