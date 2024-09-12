Incubus drummer "love[s]" playing with new bassist, Nicole Row: "She's a bada** player"

By Josh Johnson

Incubus has a new bassist in Nicole Row, who joined the band in 2023 after playing with Panic! at the Disco. Speaking with ABC Audio, drummer José Pasillas shares that Row "really fit in with what we were doing so well."

"She can play the hell out of the bass," Pasillas says. "Her vibe and her energy is amazing. So it really was invigorating to have new blood ... it just inspired us more."

Row joined Incubus in place of longtime bassist Ben Kenney, who stepped away from the band after undergoing surgery in 2022 to remove a brain tumor. She made her studio debut with the "Drive" rockers on the rerecorded version of their Morning View album, which dropped in May.

"We were like, 'Let it rip!'" Pasillas says of Incubus' advice to Row for the project. "Obviously you have some artistic freedom to kinda throw in your own thing in there, and so she did and she crushed it."

"I love playing with Nicole," the drummer adds. "It's refreshing, she's just all smiles, and she's a bada** player."

Incubus has been touring the U.S. playing Morning View in full. The outing concludes Thursday in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

