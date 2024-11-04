Incubus, Deftones, Noah Kahan & more announce international dates

A whole bunch of artists have announced dates across the pond and through Europe for 2025.

Incubus will be playing London on April 26 and Cologne, Germany, on April 30. The shows will be Incubus' only U.K. and European performances of their Morning View show, which features a full-album playthrough of the band's 2001 album. Visit IncubusHQ.com for all ticket info.

Deftones have announced what is being called their biggest-ever U.K. show, taking place June 29 at London's Crystal Palace. Weezer will also be on the bill. Ticket info is available at Deftones.com.

Noah Kahan will be spending Independence Day in England while headlining London's Hyde Park on July 4. Gracie Abrams will provide support. You can visit BST-HydePark.com for ticket info.

