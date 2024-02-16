Incubus' Brandon Boyd guests on new Night Verses song, "Glitching Prisms"

By Josh Johnson

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd guests on a new song from the band Night Verses.

The track is called "Glitching Prisms" and is available now via digital outlets.

Night Verses, which features ex-FEVER 333 drummer Aric Improta, has previously collaborated with Tool's Justin Chancellor. They'll be opening for the "Forty Six & 2" outfit on their upcoming European tour, kicking off in May.

Boyd, meanwhile, is gearing up to hit the road with Incubus on a summer tour, during which they'll be performing their 2001 album Morning View in full. The "Drive" rockers are also putting out a rerecorded edition of Morning View, dubbed Morning View XXIII, on May 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

