Imagine Dragons raffling off tickets to the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is coming to Imagine Dragons' hometown of Las Vegas, and while they may not be performing at halftime, they want to send you to the big game.

The "Radioactive" outfit has teamed up with the platform Fandiem to raffle off two tickets to Super Bowl 58, taking place February 11 at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The grand prize winner will also receive round trip travel and three nights at a hotel, plus a $500 gift card.

Proceeds raised from the raffle will benefit Imagine Dragons' Tyler Robinson Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The contest closes February 8 at noon PT. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Usher will perform at halftime.

