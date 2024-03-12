Imagine Dragons shares mysterious career-spanning video

We may not have to imagine new Imagine Dragons music for much longer.

The "Radioactive" band has shared a mysterious video on their Facebook featuring grainy footage from throughout their career. It's soundtracked by a distorted recording, which ends with a lyric that sounds like, "I could do this with my eyes closed."

If you Shazam the video, the app says that the song is called "Eyes Closed."

Imagine Dragons' most recent album is the 32-track Mercury, which was released in two parts over 2021 and 2022. They also put out a single called "Children of the Sky" in 2023 for the Starfield video game.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.