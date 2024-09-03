Imagine Dragons' "Children of the Sky" to broadcast from the moon

Imagine Dragons' song "Children of the Sky" is going from virtual to real outer space.

The track, which the "Radioactive" rockers originally recorded for the video game Starfield, is set to transmit from the moon back to Earth as part of the company Lonestar's Freedom Mission to the South Lunar Pole, set to launch in early 2025.

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology, which is why we chose 'Children of the Sky' as the first song in history to be broadcast from the Moon," says Lonestar investor Ryan Micheletti.

ID will also be performing "Children of the Sky" on their home planet during their Oct. 27 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which marks the final date of their ongoing U.S. tour. The rendition will mark the live debut of "Children of the Sky" and will be accompanied by the LA Film Orchestra.

Imagine Dragons put out a new album, Loom, in June. It includes the single "Eyes Closed."

