Imagine Dragons shares video of ﻿'Live in Vegas﻿' "Believer" performance

Courtesy of Hulu

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has shared a new video capturing a performance of "Believer" featured in the band's new Live in Vegas documentary.

The film focuses on ID's hometown Las Vegas show during their 2022 Mercury tour. It also includes archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

You can watch the Live in Vegas "Believer" performance now on YouTube.

Live in Vegas is streaming now on Hulu and will be accompanied by a forthcoming soundtrack album.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!