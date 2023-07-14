Imagine Dragons announces '﻿Live in Vegas﻿' soundtrack album

Imagine Dragons has announced a soundtrack album to accompany their new documentary, Live in Vegas.

The compilation is due out later in July. You can listen to the Live in Vegas version of "Believer" now via digital outlets.

Live in Vegas, which is out now on Hulu, was filmed during Imagine Dragons' 2022 Mercury tour and focuses on their hometown show in Sin City. It also includes archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

You can also experience Live in Vegas during an upcoming virtual watch party taking place Saturday, July 15, on the Roblox game platform.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.