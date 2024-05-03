Imagine Dragons collaborates with J Balvin on new version of "Eyes Closed"

IMAGINE DRAGONS ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has premiered their previously teased collaboration with J Balvin.

The "Radioactive" outfit teams up with the Colombian reggaeton artist for a new version of their single "Eyes Closed." You can listen to the joint recording now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Eyes Closed" dropped in April. It'll appear on the upcoming ID album, Loom, as will the J Balvin version.

Loom, the follow-up to the two-part Mercury album, will be released June 28. Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!