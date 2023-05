Imagine Dragons and The Killers are headlining Minnesota's inaugural TC Summer Fest.

The two-day event takes place July 14-15 at Minneapolis' Target Field, the home stadium of the Minnesota Twins baseball team.

Other artists on the bill include Death Cab for Cutie, AJR, The Flaming Lips and Cannons.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit TCSummerFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.