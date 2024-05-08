Imagine Dragons reveals track list for '﻿Loom'﻿ album

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has shared a video revealing the track list for their upcoming album, Loom.

Along with the lead single "Eyes Closed," the set includes songs with titles such as "Take Me to the Beach," "Gods Don't Pray" and "Don't Forget Me."

"If there's one thing I've learned as I get older, it's that you just have no control over anything," frontman Dan Reynolds says in the video. "But I can control the music that I make. So I do the best that I can to make it honest and make something that I love and I'm proud of."

Loom is due out June 28. It's the follow-up to the two-part Mercury album, which was released over 2021 and 2022.

Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in support of Loom in July.

Here's the Loom track list:

"Wake Up"
"Nice to Meet You"
"Eyes Closed"
"Take Me to the Beach"
"In Your Corner"
"God's Don't Pray"
"Don't Forget Me"
"Kid"
"Fire in These Hills"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

