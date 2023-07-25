Imagine Dragons releasing '﻿Live in Vegas﻿' soundtrack album on Friday

Imagine Dragons has announced the release date for the upcoming soundtrack album to their new documentary, Live in Vegas.

The compilation is due out Friday, July 28. It's set to include the previously released Live in Vegas rendition of "Believer."

The film Live in Vegas focuses on ID's hometown show in Sin City during their 2022 Mercury tour. It also includes archival footage and interviews with the four band members: frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

Live in Vegas is streaming now on Hulu, which is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

