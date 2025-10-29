Imagine Dragons announce stream for ﻿'Live from the Hollywood Bowl'﻿ concert film

IMAGINE DRAGONS Imagine Dragons on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

If you missed it in theaters, Imagine DragonsLive from the Hollywood Bowl is set to stream.

You can watch the concert film online premiering Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. For more info, visit Watch.ImagineDragonsMusic.com.

Live from the Hollywood Bowl was recorded during ID's October 2024 performance at the famed Los Angeles venue, accompanied by the LA Film Orchestra. The set included renditions of hits including "Radioactive," "Demons" and "Believer."

The film screened in theaters in March.

Imagine Dragons' most recent album is 2024's Loom. They're currently on tour in South America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!