'I'm in': Andy Bell confirms he'll be part of Oasis reunion tour

L-R Andy Bell & Noel Gallagher in 2015; Samir Hussein/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Other than Liam and Noel Gallagher, the official lineup for the upcoming Oasis reunion tour hasn't been announced, but one long-rumored participant has confirmed his involvement.

Speaking to the Austrian newspaper OE24, bass player Andy Bell said, "Yes, I'm in and I'm really looking forward to it. We'll see each other on tour. Or rather, you'll see me, because I'll hardly be able to spot you in the audience!" Bell was part of Oasis from 1999 until they broke up in 2009; he then joined Liam's band Beady Eye.

Last year, Liam teased that the lineup could include "a few new faces just to freshen things up." NME has reported that one of those new faces could be drummer Joey Waronker, who's played with bands like R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace. In addition, the publication has claimed that former Oasis guitarists Paul "Bonehead" Arthur and Gem Archer will be part of the tour.

The Oasis reunion tour launches in July in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!