'I'm in': Andy Bell confirms he'll be part of Oasis reunion tour

Other than Liam and Noel Gallagher, the official lineup for the upcoming Oasis reunion tour hasn't been announced, but one long-rumored participant has confirmed his involvement.

Speaking to the Austrian newspaper OE24, bass player Andy Bell said, "Yes, I'm in and I'm really looking forward to it. We'll see each other on tour. Or rather, you'll see me, because I'll hardly be able to spot you in the audience!" Bell was part of Oasis from 1999 until they broke up in 2009; he then joined Liam's band Beady Eye.

Last year, Liam teased that the lineup could include "a few new faces just to freshen things up." NME has reported that one of those new faces could be drummer Joey Waronker, who's played with bands like R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace. In addition, the publication has claimed that former Oasis guitarists Paul "Bonehead" Arthur and Gem Archer will be part of the tour.

The Oasis reunion tour launches in July in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

