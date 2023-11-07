Iggy Pop and Shirley Manson featured on Marianne Faithfull tribute album

Iggy Pop Performs At The Masonic Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Iggy Pop and Garbage's Shirley Manson are featured on an upcoming tribute album to Marianne Faithfull.

The compilation is titled The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull and will be released December 8. It includes 25 artists putting their spin on 19 of the English musician's songs from between 1964 and 2004.

Pop performs the track "Working Class Hero" alongside Cat Power, while Manson takes on "Why D'Ya Do It" with Peaches.

Proceeds from The Faithful will support Marianne, 76, as she continues to battle with long COVID. She was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

