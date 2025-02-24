If Fountains of Wayne ever get back to Hackensack, Gigi Perez will be here for them

Gigi Perez was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, which begs the question: is she a fan of the Fountains of Wayne song "Hackensack"?

The answer, as the "Sailor Song" artist tells ABC Audio, is a resounding yes.

"It's one of my favorite songs in the world," she says.

Perez adds that she has another personal connection to Fountains of Wayne.

"Fountains of Wayne I just so heavily associate with the movie Just Friends, which is, like, my favorite movie ever," Perez says, referring to the 2005 rom-com starring Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart. "They're all over that movie. It's just so good."

Perez will likely be excited, then, that Fountains of Wayne have announced a reunion. They're scheduled to play the 2025 Summerfest and Oceans Calling festivals, marking the band's first live shows since the 2020 death of bassist and co-songwriter Adam Schlesinger.

Perhaps to celebrate, Perez can change the opening line of "Sailor Song" to rhyme with "Stacy's Mom" instead of Anne Hathaway.

