iDKHOW shares new ﻿'GLOOM DIVISION'﻿ song, "INFATUATION"

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THE FOUND ME has shared a new song called "INFATUATION," a track off their upcoming album, GLOOM DIVISION.

You can listen to "INFATUATION" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which shows off frontman Dallon Weekes' dance moves, is streaming now on YouTube.

GLOOM DIVISION is the sophomore follow-up to iDKHOW's 2021 debut, RAZZMATAZZ. It's due out February 23 and includes the previously released songs "WHAT LOVE?" and "GLOOMTOWN BRATS."

iDKHOW will launch a U.S. tour in support of GLOOM DIVISION in March.

