iDKHOW releases new 'GLOOM DIVISION' song + announces US tour dates

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME has released a new song off the upcoming album GLOOM DIVISION and announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The track called "GLOOMTOWN BRATS" is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

The tour, meanwhile, kicks off March 15 in Nashville and concludes April 28 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit iDKHOW.com.

GLOOM DIVISION, the sophomore follow-up to iDKHOW's 2020 debut, Razzmatazz, drops February 23. It also includes the single "WHAT LOVE?"

