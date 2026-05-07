Ian Curtis ﻿'Insight'﻿ exhibit to open in New York City

An exhibit dedicated to late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis is opening in New York City.

Ian Curtis: Insight will be on display at NYC's Voltz Clarke Gallery from June 25 to July 22. It will include Curtis' handwritten lyrics and personal letters, as well as photographs and other artifacts, which have been held by the John Rylands Library at England's University of Manchester.

"Joy Division singer, Ian Curtis, is a seminal figure in the history of UK popular culture," says John Rylands Library curator Mat Bancroft in a statement. "A lyricist and performer of great emotion and energy, who for many - defined post-punk. His personal archive contains handwritten lyrics, his personal record and book collections, fan letters and ephemera. Ian Curtis: Insight brings a selection of these materials to public view for the first time."

Curtis died in 1980 at age 23. His Joy Division bandmates then formed the band New Order.

Joy Division and New Order will be inducted together into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class. The induction ceremony takes place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

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