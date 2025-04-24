'﻿I quit'﻿: HAIM announces new album title & release date

HAIM time is officially approaching.

During their show in Los Angeles Wednesday, the sister trio revealed that their next album is called I quit and will drop June 20. You can watch video of the announcement via HAIM's Instagram.

I Quit is the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III. It includes the previously released singles "Relationships" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out." A third cut, "Down to be wrong," is out now.

HAIM will play LA again Thursday. They perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest on Sunday.

