"Hurricane" duo MS MR shares "final" release

MS MR is calling it a day.

The "Hurricane" duo, made up of Lizzy Plapinger and producer Max Hershenow, has put out their "final" release: an original single called "Saturn Return" and a cover of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta."

"This is a bittersweet and emotional release for us as it's been incredibly moving to reflect on the course of our career and to see so many of you still here after so much time," MS MR says. "Your enthusiasm isn't lost on us and has left both of us in tears of gratitude on the phone to one another multiple times over the last few weeks. THANK YOU. We hope this last musical offering as MS MR gives you the sense of joy and closure it's given us."

"Saturn Return" is accompanied by a video featuring archival video from throughout MS MR's career, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

MS MR released their debut album, Secondhand Rapture, in 2013. It includes the single "Hurricane," which reached the top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, and the track "Bones," which was featured in a Game of Thrones trailer. A second album, How Does It Feel, was released in 2015.

("Flagpole Sitta" video contains uncensored profanity.)

