Hungry for more Foos? Chomp down on their Meaty Playlist

Foo Fighters have been churning back up again, premiering a new single, "Today's Song," in July and playing their first show with new drummer Ilan Rubin in September. If you're hungry for more, Dave Grohl and company have something for you to nibble on.

The Foos have posted A Meaty Playlist, a group of songs from other artists intended to be "a tasty snack to hold you over."

The playlist has a number of punk bands from the 1980s Washington, D.C., hardcore scene, including Fugazi, Bad Brains, Minor Threat and Rites of Spring. Also included is Grohl's pre-Nirvana band, Scream.

Perhaps the playlist hints at the direction of upcoming new Foos tunes. Before releasing "Today's Song," they did put out a cover of the Minor Threat song "I Don't Wanna Hear It."

Meanwhile, the Foos played a surprise show at the D.C. club the Black Cat on Sunday.

Foo Fighters released their latest album, But Here We Are, in 2023. They toured in support of it with Josh Freese playing drums in place of the late Taylor Hawkins. Freese was then let go from the band in May before Rubin joined.

