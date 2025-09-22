Hungry for more Foos? Chomp down on their Meaty Playlist

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters have been churning back up again, premiering a new single, "Today's Song," in July and playing their first show with new drummer Ilan Rubin in September. If you're hungry for more, Dave Grohl and company have something for you to nibble on.

The Foos have posted A Meaty Playlist, a group of songs from other artists intended to be "a tasty snack to hold you over."

The playlist has a number of punk bands from the 1980s Washington, D.C., hardcore scene, including Fugazi, Bad Brains, Minor Threat and Rites of Spring. Also included is Grohl's pre-Nirvana band, Scream.

Perhaps the playlist hints at the direction of upcoming new Foos tunes. Before releasing "Today's Song," they did put out a cover of the Minor Threat song "I Don't Wanna Hear It."

Meanwhile, the Foos played a surprise show at the D.C. club the Black Cat on Sunday.

Foo Fighters released their latest album, But Here We Are, in 2023. They toured in support of it with Josh Freese playing drums in place of the late Taylor Hawkins. Freese was then let go from the band in May before Rubin joined.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!