Hulu shares trailer for Imagine Dragons' ﻿'Live in Las Vegas'﻿ documentary

IMAGINE DRAGONS ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

Hulu has shared the trailer for the upcoming Imagine Dragons documentary, Live in Las Vegas.

The film includes footage of Dan Reynolds and company's homecoming show at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium during their Mercury World Tour. It also features new interviews with the band members and archival video.

"I feel like, for many years, it was, 'I don't really know who we are,'" Reynolds says in the trailer, which is streaming now on YouTube. "This tour is the first time that I knew who we are."

Live in Las Vegas premieres on Hulu July 14.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

