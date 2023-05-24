Huey Lewis thanks Foo Fighters for livestream shout-out

Huey Lewis is showing his appreciation for Foo Fighters. The singer thanked the band for talking about Huey Lewis & The News' music during their recent livestream, Preparing For Music Concerts.

Huey's music came up after Foo guitarist Chris Shifflett started playing a bit of "Workin' for a Livin'" and the band joined in. Frontman Dave Grohl asks his bandmates whether the tune was on Lewis' 1983 album, Sports, to which guitarist Pat Smear corrects him that it was on the album before, referring to 1982's Picture This.

"It was the buildup to Sports, you know what I'm saying?" Smear says. "It was like, 'Wait! We gotta pay attention to this band.'"

While the interaction wasn't the big news to come out of the livestream — that was the reveal of new Foo drummer Josh Freese — it still made an impression on Lewis.

"Thank you to the @foofighters for the flattering words about 'Workin' For A Livin',' 'Sports,' and our music in general," Huey tweeted. "It was an honor to be talked about in your 'Preparing Music For Concerts' video. #foofighters #hueylewisandthenews"

