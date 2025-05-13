Hozier's latest collaborators are Irish birds, crickets, rain and thunder

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Andrea Dresdale

Hozier is going to raise money for the environment by collaborating with nature itself.

As he explains on Instagram, on May 16, he's putting out a new version of his song "Like Real People Do," from his 2014 self-titled debut album. This new version incorporates sounds of nature from the area of Ireland that Hozier calls home -- specifically "the bird song, cricket song, rain fall and thunder of my beloved home of Wicklow."

The recording is a collaboration with Sounds Right, a music initiative to recognize the value of nature and inspire fans to take environmental action. "Nature can generate royalties from its own sounds to support its own conservation," the initiative's website explains.

Fifty-percent of the royalties from Hozier's recording will go to "conservation efforts around the world," he notes.

The new version of "Like Real People Do" is being released on the same day as a 10th anniversary vinyl edition of his debut, which includes his breakout hit, "Take Me to Church."  The two-LP set includes four bonus tracks that have never before been available on vinyl.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!