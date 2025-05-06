Hozier, The Strokes headlining 2025 Austin City Limits festival

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Hozier and The Strokes are among the headliners for the 2025 Austin City Limits festival, taking place Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 in Austin, Texas.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil, the reunited Rilo Kiley, Mk.gee, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Modest Mouse, Wet Leg, Gigi Perez and Phantogram, among others.

Many of the artists on the lineup will play both ACL weekends, while others will only be playing either the first or second weekend.

Also headlining are Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, John Summit and Doechii.

Tickets to ACL 2025 go on sale Tuesday a noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

