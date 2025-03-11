Hozier shares teaser leading up to birthday & St. Patrick's Day

By Josh Johnson

It looks like Hozier has big plans for when he turns 35.

The "Too Sweet" artist has shared in an Instagram Story a photo of a clock alongside the date March 17. Not only is that Hozier's birthday, it's also St. Patrick's Day.

The post also includes a link to join Hozier's email list alongside the cover artwork of his 2014 self-titled debut album. Notably, the artwork includes a clock in the corner, perhaps suggesting that Hozier is teasing a reissue of his debut.

Hozier's most recent album is 2023's Unreal Unearth. He'll launch a U.S. tour in June.

