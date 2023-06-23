Hozier premieres new ﻿'Unreal Unearth'﻿ song, "Unknown/Nth"

Hozier has premiered a new song called "Unknown/Nth," a track off his upcoming album, Unreal Unearth.

You can listen to "Unknown/Nth" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Unreal Unearth, the third Hozier album, is due out August 18. It also includes the previously released songs "Eat Your Young," "All Things End" and "Francesca."

Hozier wrapped a run of intimate U.S. shows in May. He'll launch a full U.S. tour in support of Unreal Unearth in September.

If you happen to be at Glastonbury, you can catch Hozier play a last-minute surprise set at the famed English festival on Friday, June 23.

