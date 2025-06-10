Hozier postpones tour dates due to illness

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Hozier has postponed two shows on his ongoing U.S. tour due to illness.

The affected dates were originally scheduled for Tuesday in Camden, New Jersey, and Thursday in Ridgedale, Missouri, and have been moved to July 15 and July 22, respectively. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

"I'm truly sorry for the disappoint and inconvenience this causes," Hozier writes in an Instagram Story. "It's the last thing I ever want to do but to continue would be to risk the condition worsening and to give performances that don't offer the best that I can bring."

Hozier was already feeling under the weather during his headlining performance at New York City's Governors Ball festival on Sunday. In an Instagram post after the show, he wrote, "Thank you to @govballnyc for having me last night and to the crowd in NYC for being so kind while I struggled through this virus."

Hozier's tour is set to continue with his performance at Bonnaroo on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!